Titletown open during Packers game, COVID protocols still in place

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown will be open with socially distant outdoor fun for Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game.

According to a release, the Titletown Ice Rink will have the Divisional playoffs logo projected on the west façade of Lambeau Field after sunset Thursday and Friday.

Beginning Friday, organizers say the park will be filled with ice sculptures for visitors to enjoy.

On gameday, tubing and skating are scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Art-Hop Collective, an art and music performance group, will be creating a custom mural from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the Tundra Line will be making an appearance approximately two hours before the game starts.

Guests are reminded that the Titletown parking lot will be used for paid gameday parking beginning Saturday morning. Parking will be cash only for $20 per vehicle.

Those who leave the parking lot before to 1:30 p.m. will have their payment refunded.

After kickoff, organizers say parking will resume traditional operations, with no payment required.

Those planning to skate or take part in other activities during their visit to Titletown should visit titletown.com to make sure they are prepared before arrival.

Waivers should be filled out in advance too.

COVID-19 protocols have also been enhanced to help guests and visitors stay safe this weekend too.

To adjust to the ongoing pandemic and help limit the spread of COVID-19, Titletown says masks are mandatory for every person over the age of two and must be worn at all times throughout the park unless actively eating or drinking. This includes skating and tubing during the winter.

Other new procedures include reduced ice rink capacity to maintain physical distancing, frequent sanitation of rental skates and tubing equipment, and no lockable storage lockers.

Guests are also reminded that Titletown is now cashless. They will only be accepting credit/debit cards and Titletown gift cards.

To be able to help visitors with this change, Titletown has a free, cash-to-card conversion station available inside 46 Below.

Organizers say half-season passes are now available in person at Admissions and require a one-time waiver and one-time payment for each pass-holder.

To see a full schedule of activities at Titletown, please visit Titletown’s website.