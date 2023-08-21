ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown event organizers are saying goodbye to summer and hello to fall by releasing their events schedule for the season.

Titletown is returning some of its programs and events, including the U.R. Art, Crafts & Cocktails, and Pumpkin Palooza.

Events Coordinator Jessica Dickhut says about Pumpkin Palooza, “Every year, the pumpkin display is different. We never know what it’s going to look like because it all depends on what the community carves.”

New this year is a performance of Macbeth presented by the Play-by-Play Theatre.

“We’re really excited because it’s a little bit different than what you’ve normally seen in our space. We’re really trying out some new, special, unique things that we haven’t seen before,” Dickhut says.

This weekend, Titletown wrapped up its Beats Concert Series as a part of its summer event calendar.

About the concerts, Dickhut says, “We got to really open our space, even for a lot of fans traveling for the preseason games. It was great to see both of our community members and our bigger fanbase coming together for a great evening.”

She also says all Titletown employees are looking forward to returning fun fall events to the community.

“The amount of feedback that we get about not just our fall programs but our winter, our holiday, our summer, everything is just really so heartwarming,” Dickhut says.

For a full schedule of Titletown’s Fall Faves, click here. Titletown also suggests following them on social media for more event updates.