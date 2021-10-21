GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Having a ‘gourd’ time: Pumpkin Palooza returning to Titletown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown is welcoming back Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday and also bringing in fans for a Green Bay Packers home game.

Titletown has been buzzing this fall with festivities like Zumba, craft classes for kids, and holiday activities.

This weekend, they will host Pumpkin Palooza which includes free pumpkin carving, with carving tools and pumpkins are going to be provided.

The Fall extravaganza will also feature live music, interactive games, and a trick-or-treat station that is full of surprises. The next day, Titletown Gameday Live will begin at 8 a.m. The event will have live music and entertainment at two different stages.

Pumpkin Palooza is being held at Titletown on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information and to register in advance for pumpkin-carving, please visit titletown.com/events/calendar/pumpkin-palooza.

