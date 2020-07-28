GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Titletown-Tech District welcomes new company all the way from L.A.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new business is moving into the Titletown-Tech District all the way from LA.

ChemDirect announced its new headquarters will be situated at TitletownTech and the company will be working to connect chemical manufacturers directly with customers.

ChemDirect President and CEO of Tyler Ellison said moving the company’s headquarters to Green Bay was motivated by similar values shared between Titletown leaders and ChemDirect.

TitletownTech Managing Director Jill Enos said, “ChemDirect makes a great addition to the TitletownTech community. The need for speed, service, and transparency in the chemical industry is a challenge that ChemDirect is meeting head on, and their value has been further amplified by the Covid-19 environment. The team brings great energy into TitletownTech, and we are excited to help accelerate their success in the market.”

