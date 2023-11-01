GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown Tech hosted a special task force meeting on artificial intelligence, Titletown Tech Managing Director Craig Dickman says the technology automates repetitive learning and discovery through data.

“People are familiar with and, maybe seeing some of the things that are happening with language models where you can now ask a question and it’s literally the technology that’s responding to you or ways that you could suggest an image that could be drawn and a technology like Dolly is drawing and returning that image to you,” explained Dickman.

The purpose of the meeting was to inform and discuss the potential dangers of technology, Chair Nate Gustafson says the technology proves to be dangerous in the wrong hands.

“A lot of already criminal activity we’ve seen that uses A.I. (artificial intelligence), for generating child porn, or amputating someone like an elected official, and making phone calls kind of scamming people so we really want to make sure that that is under wraps, and it is fit with our current legislation that we have,” stated Gustafson.

Dickman says spreading awareness and voicing concerns regarding the technology helps lawmakers to prevent crime and potential scams.

“It’s important to recognize that it’s an emerging technology, there’s still a lot of uncertainty about it and I think that’s why having discussions like this at Titletown Tech today is really important to think about what art the policies and what safeguards have to be put up at the same time to make sure it’s used in an ethical and responsible manner,” said Dickman.

The task force will hold another A.I. summit on November 15th at U-W (University of Wisconsin)- Stout.