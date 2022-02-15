GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – USA Luge Olympians are set to participate with the community in the third annual Titletown Winter Games this weekend.

According to Titletown, the event is scheduled to go from Saturday, Feb. 19, to Sunday, Feb. 20, adjacent to Lambeau Field.

The free event presented by U.S. Venture will offer guests the chance to experience the thrill of luge, curling, biathlon cross-country skiing, ski jumping, and figure skating – all thanks to five Olympic governing bodies that all have strong ties to Wisconsin: USA Luge, USA Curling, US Biathlon, US Figure Skating, and US Ski & Snowboard – Central Cross-Country Skiing.

Organizers say Beijing luge Olympians Ashley Farquharson, Zack DiGregorio, and Sean Hollander will be there to help attendees, along with 1998 Olympic silver medalist Gordy Sheer, three-time Olympian Bethany Calcaterra-McMahon, and current national team members Brittney Arndt and Duncan Segger.

Activities for everyday Olympians

On Saturday, activities are scheduled to begin at noon and continue throughout the day until 7:00 p.m.

Organizers say the event will resume Sunday from noon until 5:00 p.m. They encourage everyone to bring a bike or ski helmet to wear while participating in the sporting activities and remind all participants they must sign waivers onsite before beginning activities.

USA Luge will create a special course on Ariens Hill for the Luge Challenge. Organizers say guests will be able to compete in four categories (boys, girls, men and women) with a prize awarded to the fastest run in each group on both days. However, you must be at least 9-years-old.

USA Curling will utilize a portion of the Titletown Ice Rink to create an instructional course for participants to learn how to curl. Titletown reminds participants they must wear rubber-soled shoes to be able to use the ice for curling. This event is also be open to participants in wheelchairs.

US Biathlon and US Ski & Snowboard will host an interactive biathlon and cross-country skiing experience for the public to try the winter sport that combines cross-country skiing and marksmanship. The event will use eye-safe “infrared rifles” to accurately simulate marksmanship and cross-country ski equipment will be available. Organizers say this event is also open to anyone using a wheelchair.

US Figure Skating will offer free ice skating lessons to skaters of all ages and skill levels through ‘Learn to Skate USA.’ Titletown has each session having a 30-minute group lesson followed by practice time and a group photo. Ice skating admission fees are required for all participants, and skates are available to rent if needed. Lessons will be offered Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1, 3, and 5 p.m. Organizers say two additional lessons will be offered on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 1 and 3 p.m. Skaters can sign up at the event on a first-come, first-served basis or can pre-register here.

To accommodate the luge course, Ariens Hill will be closed for tubing during the Titletown Winter Games. Skating will remain open to the public at the normal hours of operation and admission rate throughout the weekend.

For more information about what’s coming up next at Titletown, click here.