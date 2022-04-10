GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Titletown Train Show is chugging its way through downtown Green Bay.

On Saturday and Sunday at the KI Convention Center, the train show, now in its 20th year, displays model trains that appeal to all train enthusiasts young and old. There are displays large and small with crafters on hand to answer questions about their creations.

“They create entire works, communities, deserts, mountains, anything that has trains in it,” said Todd Bushmaker, Titletown Train Show Director.

The show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is one dollar for kids and seven dollars for adults.