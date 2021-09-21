Titletown troublemakers: Multiple people arrested & ejected at home opener

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Lambeau Field is seen during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Green Bay, Wis. Opened in 1957 and eventually named for the famed franchise’s first head coach, Lambeau Field was considered the NFL’s first football-specific facility. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A combination of eight people were arrested or ejected from Monday night’s win against the Detriot Lions.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, four people were arrested and another four people were ejected. Those that were ejected, were removed for different misconduct violations during the game.

There was no further information provided on the reason for the arrests/ejections.

The Green Bay Packers rebounded from their week one loss with a 35-17 win over the Detriot Lions on Monday night.

Both Aaron Jones and Aaron Rodgers had four touchdowns.

