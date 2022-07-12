GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown Development welcomed a new tenant to the U.S. Venture Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Aon, a leading global professional services firm will be the company moving into the U.S. Venture Center, located within walking distance of Lambeau Field.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy was there to welcome the new tenants and was excited to have Aon a part of the Green Bay Packer family.

“The firm serves the region in a variety of ways and is a staple to the Green Bay area’s business community. With more companies in the U.S. Venture Center and more residents in the townhomes and apartments, we’re seeing the area continue to take shape and develop its identity. We’re pleased with the result,” explained Murphy.

Aon’s new home in the U.S. Venture Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Aon’s office area encompasses the third floor of the U.S. Venture Center. The company has about 50 employees in the Green Bay area and over 100 in Wisconsin.

“This marquee location overlooking historic Lambeau Field will provide an inspiring environment for our colleagues and a great venue to welcome clients, and its proximity to Highway 41 provides better access for both colleagues and clients in northeast Wisconsin,” said Robert Fleming, Wisconsin market leader at Aon. “It also provides optimal space for training and development to maintain a resilient workforce and attract top talent to our firm.”

Flemming joked with the media when asked if his employees are Packer fans, stating “they always have been and they will continue to be.”

