Titletown welcomes spring with upcoming outdoor activities as temps rise

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple outdoor events will be happening in Titletown, including six feet tall pivoting prisms.

According to officials from April 16 to May 31, Prismatica will be back as the interactive art installation will feature 25 pivoting prisms that transmit and reflect every color on the visible spectrum. The traveling installation will be situated on the Titletown Plaza and be available during regular park hours.

During the spring, Titletown is also offering in-person programming on a limited basis including:

Campfire Fridays Free, family-friendly entertainment around the campfire each Friday night at the Titletown Plaza from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m

Wellness Walk Wednesdays Move around outdoors at Titletown, with a stretch, walk and yoga cooldown from noon to 1:00 p.m. each Wednesday

WERQ A free cardio dance class based on pop and hip-hop music

Giant Games Extra-large versions of Jenga, Connect 4 and Dominoes each Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Titletown Plaza

Sunrise Yoga 60-minute yoga flow and a beverage at Lodge Kohler’s Leaps & Bounds café



Titletown will also host a Mother’s Day Celebration on May, 8. More information will be released at a later date, according to officials.

Another event will be Go Green on Saturday, May 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event will be a celebration of Earth Day, Arbor Day and May Day. Those who attend this event will be required to wear a face covering. To see the full list of activities view Titletown’s webpage.

Titletown’s current COVID-19 procedures include requiring registration for many in-person activities, with limits to the number of participants to allow for appropriate social distancing, as well as requiring the use of masks for all indoor spaces.

More information can be found on Titletown’s website.