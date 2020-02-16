Titletown Winter Games brings Olympic sports to the area

Titletown has transformed into a winter sports wonderland as it hosts the second annual Titletown Winter Games.

Community members have the chance to experience winter Olympic sports that aren’t commonly practiced in our area like luge, curling, biathlon, cross-country skiing, figure skating and ski jumping.

All sports are taught by experts from Olympic governing bodies.

Instructors say this weekend is a great time to introduce kids to winter sports in a fun, modified way.

Local 5 photojournalist Nathan Fischer gives a firsthand look at all the fun.