GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

TitletownHomes opens for private tours

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – TitletownHomes announced private tours of its newly developed Model Residence are now available.

TitletownHomes officials said the construction for its 54-unit building that launched last fall will have its first residents moving in this summer.

Founder of Mahler Sotheby’s International Realty, the Exclusive Marketing and Sales Agency for TitletownHomes Peter Mahler said, “The Model Residence provides an exceptional opportunity for potential buyers to experience the elevated architecture and stunning interior design…The model spaces are inviting, impeccably curated and functionally progressive for modern living.”

The TitletownHomes are said to be located near Lambeau Field and offer two distinct townhomes – North and South. Both spaces are said to offer open and airy interiors, floor to ceiling windows, dining decks, and oversized two-car garages.

TitletownHomes staff say tours of the Model Residence are by appointment only. To make a reservation visit the TitletownHomes website.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin