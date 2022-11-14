According to most child experts, children can start enjoying ice skating as early as 2 years old.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Get your friends together and lace up the skates; the ice skating rink inside Titletown is now open for the season.

According to Titletown’s website, daily skate passes go for $8, and rental skates cost $5. Those interested in a skating pass for the season can purchase one for $80.

The Hy-Vee Plaza Skating Rink does have a variety of times it is open, so anyone planning on going should view the hours of operation, which range from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Skaters must complete a waiver form before hitting the ice due to Titletown’s policy. There is also a set of rink rules guests must follow.

For more information, including the waiver form and the set of rink rules, you can visit Titletown’s website here.