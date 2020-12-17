Titletown’s outdoor celebration helps countdown on New Year’s Eve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown is set to host its annual outdoor New Year’s Eve celebration, with a combination of events and activities throughout the night.

According to a release, the event is all-outdoor and free. It will take place on Dec. 31 from noon to 12:30 a.m.

With Wisconsin known to get chilly during the winter fire pits and heating, lamps will be placed throughout the park to help keep warm.

The events and activities that are planned are:

Extended tubing and skating hours

Live outdoor musical entertainment

Special scavenger hunt

A midnight countdown (as well as an “early-bird” countdown at 9 p.m.)

Fireworks (after both countdowns at 9 p.m. and midnight)

Ice sculptures

According to a release, Titletown has enhanced its COVID-19 protocols. Masks are now mandatory for every person over the age of two at Titletown and must be worn at all times throughout the park unless actively eating or drinking.

For those who feel more comfortable partaking in the festivities from their vehicles, they can still be a part of the countdown and fireworks from Lots 5 and 6 at Lambeau Field.

For more information about the event visit their website.