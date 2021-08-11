GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Titletown’s Phase 2 opens, multiple acres open to the public

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Tuesday, Titletown Development officially expanded its park and plaza which added four more acres of public space that are now open to the community.

Titletown’s Phase 2 started construction in 2018 and is reportedly aimed at adding to the ‘live’ and ‘work’ elements. Townhomes are available to purchase and apartments and office spaces are available to lease in TitletownFlats and TitletownOffice.

“We’re pleased to add to the public space here at Titletown, providing even more opportunities for visitors, residents and community members to experience all that Titletown has to offer,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

Included in Titletown’s Phase 2 is:

  • Approximately 220 residences
    • TitletownHomes
    • TitletownFlats
    • Seven-story apartment building under construction (now leasing 152 units)
  • TitletownOffice
    • Seven-story office tower
    • Around 150,000 square feet of office space

Phase 2 connects the entire development from South Ridge Road to Marlee Lane and additional public parking is now available. According to officials, there are over 500 spaces for daily use.

For more information regarding everything in the Titletown District, visit their website.

