Titletown’s Winter Jubilee provides holiday activities for all ages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This week Titletown is welcoming the colder weather and holiday season with their annual Winter Jubilee.

According to a release, the festive celebration is being presented by EatStreet and Performa, two companies that want to bring community favorites and new programming back to the Jubilee this year.

Titletown staff says the fun is set to start with the Winter Jubilee Warm-Up Friday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

With many outdoor events, officials say the Jubilee will premiere with a winter light show, ice skating, photo opportunities, holiday décor throughout Titletown, and Santa’s Titletown Mailbox for sending letters to Santa.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Staff encourages people to stop at these activities:

DIY craft kit pick-ups, 1 – 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Photo opportunities with live reindeer, 4 – 8 p.m. both days

Live musical performances, noon – 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Special skating demo 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday

Officials say the Winter Jubilee Light Show is set to start at 6 p.m. Friday, with shows every 30 minutes until 9 p.m. There will be no light show on Nov. 28 due to the stadium lighting for the Nov. 29 Packer’s game.

However, Titletown says they will be offering “glow skating” and a special performance by Art Hope Collective from 6 – 9 p.m. The schedule can be found on Titletown’s website.

A note to all who want to skate, Titletown says skating is closed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.

If you are worried about the ongoing pandemic, Titletown says they have adjusted to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Masks are now mandatory for every person over the age of 2 at Titletown and must be worn at all times throughout the park unless actively eating or drinking, including while skating and tubing this winter.