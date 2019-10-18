TitletownTech introduces 12 new limited partners

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — TitletownTech has introduced several major new limited partners in the TitletownTech Venture Fund during the grand opening celebration Friday.

The 12 new partners move the fund total to $25 million. Those joining are AmeriLux International, Baird, Cornerstone Foundation of Northeastern Wisconsin, Dickman Ventures, Green Bay Packaging, N.E.W. Venture Foundry, Plexus, Schreiber, Schneider, Sartori Cheese, The Village Companies, and Weyers Investments.

“We’re very excited to have these excellent Wisconsin-based institutions join us in the TitletownTech Venture Fund,” says Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy, “Greater Green Bay businesses and institutions have a rich tradition of supporting the local community. This special sense of community continues today through exciting initiatives like TitletownTech.”

The limited partners join the Packers and Microsoft – co-founders of TitletownTech – and other previously announced limited partners: Delaware North, New York Mets, and Sterling Project Development.

“The Fox River Valley is steeped in a history of innovation and entrepreneurialism – a spirt you see alive today at TitletownTech,” says Microsoft President Brad Smith. “This unique and exciting partnership is helping new and existing businesses accelerate a wave of Wisconsin-born innovation, providing a new model of economic development for other parts of the country.”

The TitletownTech Venture Fund, with local and national investors, will support investment in high-growth startups aligned with industries in Northeastern Wisconsin that will bring opportunity to the region.