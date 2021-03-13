GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

TitletownTech invests in company providing ‘never been seen before’ data on human muscle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – TitletownTech announced that their latest investment in Springbok Analytics is now giving users access to data on the human muscle that Titletown officials claim, ‘has never been seen before.’

According to officials, Springbok Analytics is a healthcare technology company that has developed an AI-powered software platform that transforms standard MRIs into dynamic three-dimensional analyses of muscle.

This patented technology is said to provide clinical decision support tools for injury management and performance optimization and organizers say is the first-to-market solution that delivers precise, objective data for providers to personalize the care of patients in the athletics, military, and medical markets.

“Springbok’s platform presents unique data insights and is positioned to significantly advance precision health in musculoskeletal care,” said Jill Enos, Managing Director of TitletownTech.

Springbok officials report that the company’s technology was initially developed to assist surgeons in tendon-lengthening procedures for children with cerebral palsy. Now, it has expanded its platform capabilities for a wider range of musculoskeletal conditions.

Organizers say that part of this technology’s expansion involves working with athletes and sports teams giving them access to precise data which allows the team to create personalized care and training plans for their players.

“By starting with elite athletes, we’ve really shown the value of this technology not only for that population but for so many different types of people,” said Scott Magargee, Springbok’s CEO.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

All in the Family

Bond between Gamblers' Lohrei & Schmaltz from youth hockey to NHL Draft

UW-Oshkosh women end unprecedented season with conference title

Lawrence hockey stronger after unprecedented season

Bay Port begins preparing for first spring season, ever

UW-Oshkosh sweeps softball twin bill against St. Norbert