TITLETOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A new virtual reality gaming experience is on the horizon and TitletownTech is one of the major backers.

Cordero Barkley a TitletownTech partner said, “We partnered with KB Partners. So KB Partners out of Chicago and TitletownTech. We co-lead this round of investment funding that they needed.”

The creation is from StatusPRO, a company founded by Andrew Hawkins and Troy Jones, two former athletes now based in Miami. StatusPRO is the NFL’s official virtual reality partner.

“The VR space is continuing to explode,” said Barkley. “There’s billions of dollars coming in to create these metaverse like experiences and that’s what status pro is doing, they created a simulated football environment.”

The virtual reality aspect will allow users to be fully immersed in the football environment.

“Using data to position the players exactly where they would be based on their speed and skill set on the field,” said Barkley. “You can literally when you turn to catch the football, if the sun is at high noon that’s where it would be in this VR environment.”

The game will be played on meta quest and PlayStation VR. Creators hope it will be available soon.