TitletownTech kickstarts fresh and sustainable food initiative with investment in ag-tech startup company

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – TitletownTech is investing in Fork Farms, an ag-tech startup company focusing on growing fresh food and making sustainable food practices both easy and accessible for all residents.

To accomplish its healthy initiative, the company based out of Appleton utilizes its Flex Farm product, which is an indoor vertical hydroponic system that is both energy and cost-efficient.

Titletown officials add the Flex Farm eliminates food transportation costs, consumes 97% less water than traditional agriculture practices, and is 40% more energy efficient compared to hydroponic systems in the market.

Managing Director at TitletownTech Craig Dickman says, “Low accessibility of fresh food is a huge problem for many people, and Fork Farms is a great example of local entrepreneurs chasing a big opportunity to make positive change.”

According to TitletownTech officials, the Founder of Fork Farms, Alex Tyink, has a background in urban agriculture giving him experience in how to help people lead healthier and happier lifestyles through the disruption of the traditional food system.

Alex Tyink comments on joining the Titletown community, “The depth of support is unprecedented and will provide Fork Farms significant acceleration and lift to our organization’s mission of unleashing the power of fresh food production. Fork Farms’ is looking forward to exponentially growing our business and focusing on ways that we can create transformative social benefit.”

