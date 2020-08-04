GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

TitletownTech kickstarts fresh and sustainable food initiative with investment in ag-tech startup company

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – TitletownTech is investing in Fork Farms, an ag-tech startup company focusing on growing fresh food and making sustainable food practices both easy and accessible for all residents.

To accomplish its healthy initiative, the company based out of Appleton utilizes its Flex Farm product, which is an indoor vertical hydroponic system that is both energy and cost-efficient.

Titletown officials add the Flex Farm eliminates food transportation costs, consumes 97% less water than traditional agriculture practices, and is 40% more energy efficient compared to hydroponic systems in the market.

Managing Director at TitletownTech Craig Dickman says, “Low accessibility of fresh food is a huge problem for many people, and Fork Farms is a great example of local entrepreneurs chasing a big opportunity to make positive change.”

According to TitletownTech officials, the Founder of Fork Farms, Alex Tyink, has a background in urban agriculture giving him experience in how to help people lead healthier and happier lifestyles through the disruption of the traditional food system.

Alex Tyink comments on joining the Titletown community, “The depth of support is unprecedented and will provide Fork Farms significant acceleration and lift to our organization’s mission of unleashing the power of fresh food production. Fork Farms’ is looking forward to exponentially growing our business and focusing on ways that we can create transformative social benefit.”

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah