“To be hopefully found in a Thrift Store book section long after I’m long forgotten” Local artist Aaron Renier shares his story of inspiration

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Aaron Renier, 44 is a local artist who has painted window art at the Central Brown County Library and other businesses in Green Bay. “It’s acrylic latex house paint, it’s three coats, I put on it,” said Renier.

Speaking exclusively with WFRV’s Eric Richards, Renier says he comes from a talented family. “My mother was an art teacher here in Green Bay for an Elementary School,” said Renier. His sister and father are also talented illustrators.

Renier’s talent can also be found in books like the “Kat Hats” Daniel Pinkwater wrote the book and Renier completed the illustrations. “It’s a book about cats who are trained to arrange themselves as hats,” said Renier.

Jessica Campbell has been married to Renier for 5-years and recognized his talent before they met. “Aaron and I met when I was working in publishing and he was a cartoonist. We met at a comic book convention,” said Campbell.

When asked what he wants his legacy to be, Renier had a unique answer. “To be, hopefully, found in a Thrift Store book section someday by some kid after I’m long forgotten,” said Renier. He adds that it would be the best to know that something he has done could inspire beyond his time here.

Renier is already had at work on his next project at the Howard library. He expects those paintings to be completed in the next few days. You can also check out his work on businesses in the Downtown Green Bay area, which includes a new painting on the windows of the Children’s section of the Brown County Library.