To encourage dining out, Future Neenah offers chance to win $100

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – From April 12 through April 25 those who support local Neenah restaurants could win one of ten $100 (4 @ $25) restaurant gift card bundles.

According to officials, to help encourage dining out in Neenah, Future Neenah and Fox Communities Credit Union are partnering together to host Dine Out Neenah from April 12 through April 25.

The way the program works is customers receive one entry for each $25 they spend (tax and tip included). For example, if customers spend $50 they get two entries and 4 entries for spending $100. Ten winners will be randomly chosen on April 26.

Receipts (must be dated between April 12 – 25) can be submitted online or at the Future Neenah Office.

The goal of the program is to have the community dine out, order take-out and delivery from the local restaurants. The local restaurants are in the 54956 area code according to officials.

