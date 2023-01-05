BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Green Bay was officially charged in court, after allegedly making numerous false 911 calls on her ex-boyfriend.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Holly Arcand is facing 20 charges related to multiple incidents where she allegedly wrongly called 911. On December 6, a deputy was assigned to the case as there was a weapons call for a residence on Seville Drive.

There were multiple unfounded or non-credible calls that happened at the same address. The resident told officers around early October his ex-girlfriend was suspected to be the one calling 911.

It wasn’t until December 6 that the false calls got to the level of a suspected swatting violation. When the deputy did a check on the ex-girlfriend, who was identified as Arcand, it showed there was a previous harassment citation from the Green Bay Police Department for calling in false complaints.

From the sixteen calls between October and December, the person calling used names like ‘Fara Jones’, ‘Ally Straubel’, ‘Sarah’, ‘Sarah Straubel’ and ‘Amanda Janice’. The calls raged from disturbance complaints to drug deals.

In the complaint, it mentions one of the calls was from Arcand’s ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend who contacted the police as she believed that Arcand and someone else are canceling her doctor’s appointments.

Eventually, the information on the caller was obtained through a court order which revealed Arcand as the caller. On January 4 around 12:45 p.m., deputies pulled over Arcand and took her into custody.

The complaint says she reportedly admitted to making the false calls. Arcand provided a written statement.

She said that she and the resident have four kids together, and she started calling 911 and the non-emergency number because he ‘wasn’t coming around’. In the written statement, she said the calls were to get revenge and he threatened to bring the children around other women.

The statement also mentions that Arcand knew an actual emergency did not exist. Arcand’s statement also said, “I am sorry for doing this and I won’t do it again.”

Arcand is charged with the following:

Three counts of Swatting – False Reporting of an Emergency Felony Up to three and a half years in prison (for each count)

17 counts of False Emergency (911) Phone Use Misdemeanor Up 90 days in prison (for each count)



Court records show that Arcand was scheduled to appear in court on January 5 at 2 p.m. No additional information was provided.