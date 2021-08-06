To mask or not to mask? List of school districts and their requirements

(WFRV) – As the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces its agreement with the CDC’s new recommendations, different school districts around Northeast Wisconsin are making announcements of their own.

Some of the CDC’s new recommendations include wearing a mask in the following indoor settings:

All teachers, staff, students and visitors of K-12 schools should wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in areas with substantial and high transmission should wear masks in public indoor settings.

Below are the following school districts and their decision on whether or not masks are required.

The decisions are subject to change at any time.

Appleton Area School Dist.

Masks will be optional for the next school year for the Appleton Area School District. The School Board voted during a July 26 meeting and will reportedly keep an eye on the numbers.

Brillion Public Schools

Brillion Public School says everyone should wear face coverings in all public settings. This was last updated on their website on June 21, 2021.

Diocese of Green Bay

Diocese of Green Bay says they will leave mask-wearing up to the discretion of the school or parent. The Office of Catholic Schools is asking that all schools adhere to the minimum requirements provided by the CDC. Schools will also be required to follow all local, county, state, and federal ordinances should any be issued.

Fond du Lac School Dist.

In a board meeting on July 1, the Fond du Lac School District decided on making masks optional. This applies to staff, students, and visitors.

Fox Valley Lutheran High School

According to the Fox Valley Lutheran High School’s back-to-school 2021-22 guidelines, masks are optional.

Gibraltar School Dist.

In the District’s Reopening Handbook for 2021-22, it says students grades K-6 and all students riding a bus are required to wear a mask. Students in grades 7-12 are encouraged to wear one. Employees around grades K-6 and employees riding the bus are required to wear a face mask. Unvaccinated employees working with grades 7-12 are encouraged.

Green Bay Area School Dist.

Masking will be optional for students and staff in grades 7 and above. Students and staff in grades 6 and below are still required to wear masks while indoors.

Howard-Suamico School Dist.

Officials in the Howard-Suamico School District say face coverings will remain optional for students and staff for the 2021-22 school year. However, face-coverings are required for students who choose to ride the bus.

Kewaunee School Dist.

On the Kewaunee School District website, masks are strongly recommended for both students and staff.

Little Chute Area School Dist.

As of July 6, the Little Chute School District says masks are mandatory for people visiting the school. All students, staff, vendors, and visitors are required to wear masks in school and on school buses.

Manitowoc Public School Dist.

Beginning June 14, the Manitowoc School Board decided students and staff will not be required to wear masks, either in the school or on buses.

Menasha Joint School Dist.

In a May 4 Parent Communication document for the Menasha Joint School District, masks will still be required for students and staff at school.

Neenah Joint School Dist.

During a June 1 meeting, the Neenah Joint School District decided that masks would be optional in school buildings if the individual has proof of being vaccinated. Visitors have to wear masks if they enter a school building.

Notre Dame Academy

In an August 5 announcement, the Principle of Notre Dame Academy says the school will requiring masks to be worn regardless of vaccination status. This includes parents, grandparents, friends, students, etc.

Oconto Falls School Dist.

According to the Oconto Falls School District Superintendent, masks will be optional when they go back to face-to-face learning environments in the 2021-22 school year.

Oshkosh Area School Dist.

In a release, the OASD has revised their COVID-19 protocols and included optional face coverings and a regular review process throughout the school year.

School Dist. of West De Pere

Effective June 4, the West De Pere School Board says masking will be optional for everyone in the school district.

Unified School Dist. of De Pere

Effective June 9, and into the 2021-2022 school year, the School Board announced masks will be optional in all school buildings and property.

Winneconne Community School Dist.

The Winneconne School Board says masks will be optional for students riding school buses and attending in-person classes.