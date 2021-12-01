‘To patrons and staff – thank you’: Still Wallys Still in Dale closes

DALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular restaurant in Outagamie County has closed its doors.

Still Wallys Still, located on State Road 96 announced on November 23 that they are closing their doors saying they’ve been fighting to stay open with COVID-19 restrictions, suppliers unable to provide goods or staffing issues.

In the post, they continue to say thank you, “To patrons and staff – “thank you” without you we would not have been able to stay open as long as we have.”

Their last day of being open was Sunday, November 28.