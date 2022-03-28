MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Fair announced who will be performing during the fair’s opening day.

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced that Toby Keith will play at the State Fair Main Stage on the first night of the fair. The concert will be on Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Keith will reportedly be joined by Alex Miller. Miller will open the show and he is an American Idol alumnus.

Tickets reportedly go on sale April 7 at 9 a.m. on the state fair’s website. All seating for the show is reserved and ticket prices range from $65 to $75.

Admission to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair is included in each ticket.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.