‘Today was very special’: Green Bay firefighter battling cancer surprised on last day of chemo

Dozens of firefighters showed up to support one of their own on Oct. 4, 2021 outside of St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. (WFRV)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A special moment on Monday for a Green Bay Metro firefighter and dozens of his fellow firemen and women.

“We pulled up and saw some of the firetrucks and he was like, I wonder if they’re training?” said Alisha Kreiter, who was in on a major surprise for her husband, Tyler.

In fact, Tyler had no idea what was about to happen.

“I was like, ‘oh my gosh, this is just awesome,'” Kreiter told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

The 15-year veteran of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department has been battling a rare form of cancer since spring. Monday was his final day of chemotherapy.

“I just was not feeling well. They found some fluid around my heart and then they found a lump after they drained it,” he said. “(That’s when) I found out it was a rare cancer.”

The whole surprise was put together by his wife and fellow firefighters in less than 24 hours. Some of his co-workers caught wind of his final chemo treatment and wanted to do something special for their friend and brother.

Dozens of men and women in blue, and their families, lined up outside Saint Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

“This is just phenomenal seeing all the guys giving him support and making sure he’s ready to go in for this last round strong and he knows everybody is on his side,” his wife Alisha said.

A battle that no one wanted him to think he was fighting alone.

“He’s had a long road throughout the last how many months between chemo and radiation and back to chemo, so we just wanted to show him that his brother and sisters care about him,” said Ryan Hintz, President of the Green Bay Firefighters Union.

Kreiter now just hoping to snuff out cancer for good.

“It’s a big booster of healing and happiness to have this, that’s for sure,” he said.

As for what he’s most looking forward to? He says he loves his job, so getting back to work and driving those big red trucks.