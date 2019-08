VILLAGE OF HINGHAM, Wis. (WFRV) — A 2-year-old was taken via Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital after a lawn mowing incident.

Around 1:47 p.m., a 911 call came in reporting a lawn mowing incident involving a toddler.

Upon arrival, officials say the 2-year-old had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Officials say they do not believe the incident is criminal in nature.

No other information is being released at this time.