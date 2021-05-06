Toddler in ICU after tractor incident in Fond du Lac County

BYRON, Wis. (WFRV) – A toddler is currently in the ICU after an accident that involved a utility tractor.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a 38-year-old woman had her 2-year-old on her lap while riding a utility tractor. The tractor did not run over the toddler, say authorities.

However, Fond du Lac Sgt. Ryan Zitlow says the two are related. The toddler is in the ICU at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

The accident happened on Hickory Road in the Town of Byron in Fond du Lac County.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.