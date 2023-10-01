MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Child Protective Services were called following an OWI-related crash in southern Wisconsin where a toddler suffered minor injuries.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called to the area of Commercial Avenue and Sprecher Road just before 2 p.m. on September 24 for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, the suspect driver, later identified as 35-year-old Stephanie J. Lopez, and a child were outside the vehicle. The release notes that Lopez had reportedly rear-ended another vehicle shortly before officers arrived.

Authorities say the smell of alcohol was evident, and two empty mini bottles of liquor were also found inside Lopez’s car.

The toddler was checked by paramedics for injuries and was released to the care of a family member. Child Protective Services was notified.

Lopez was medically cleared at a hospital and taken to the Dane County Jail on OWI and child neglect charges. Officers stated that this was Lopez’s third arrest in the past five weeks for “this same offense,” with the other incidents happening outside of the Madison area.

No other injuries were reported and no further details were released.