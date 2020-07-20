Toddler treated for injuries after falling from second-floor balcony in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A toddler was treated for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries after he fell from a second-floor balcony in Fond du Lac on Sunday.

Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue says they responded to Comfort Inn on Holiday Lane at around 7:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, rescue crews found and began treating the 2-year-old boy. Due to the mechanism of the injury, Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue crews called for ThedaStar medical helicopter.

Medics treated the boy, who was stabilized with what authorities say appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. They then transported him to the Fond du Lac County Airport where the helicopter was waiting.

Fond du Lac Police are investigating the incident and no other details are available at this time.

