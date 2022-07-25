OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – EAA’s former president for over twenty years has reportedly died on the opening day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

The EAA posted on its Facebook page about the passing of Tom Poberezny on July 25. Poberezny was the president from 1989-2010. He succeeded his father Paul Poberezny, who founded the EAA.

“It is not lost on us that Tom’s passing occurred on the opening day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, the event he led into world prominence as its chairman beginning in the 1970s,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Officials said that Poberezny was born in 1946.

Memorial services are reportedly still being determined and more information will be released as it is finalized.