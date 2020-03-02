Tom Zalaski, Lily Zhao in the running to be Green Bay Booyah’s 2020 Celebrity Bobblehead

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Tom Zalaski and Lily Zhao are among the 16 on-air or media personalities competing in the Green Bay Booyah’s 2020 Celebrity Bobblehead Bracket Challenge! One media personality selected by the fans will have their bobblehead given away at the final home game on August 6.

Voting begins Monday, March 2, for the bracket-style challenge. Fans and community members are able to vote daily on the Booyah’s website or via the Booyah social media pages for which media personality they want to see advance.

To vote for Tom and Lily, and to see a full list of competitors, click here.

The first round of voting is from Monday, Mar. 2 to midnight on Thursday, Mar. 5.

The second round is from Wednesday, Mar. 6 until midnight on Tuesday, Mar. 10.

The final four is scheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 10 until midnight, Sunday, Mar. 15.

The championship round will take place from Monday, Mar. 16 until noon on Friday, Mar. 20.

