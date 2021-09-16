Tommy Thompson getting surgery after water ski accident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 18, 2016 file photo, Tommy Thompson shows in West Salem, Wis. Thompson, the longest-serving governor in Wisconsin history and current interim president of the University of Wisconsin System, says, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, he is having surgery following a weekend water skiing accident. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast,File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tommy Thompson, the longest-serving governor in Wisconsin history and current interim president of the University of Wisconsin System, says he is having surgery following a weekend water skiing accident.

The 79-year-old Thompson says in a Facebook post Thursday that he needed to “have my bicep reattached to the tendon.” UW spokesman Mark Pitsch says Thompson was “dealing with a little pain and getting it taken care of.”

The university’s Board of Regents is currently in the process of searching for a permanent president to replace Thompson.

The Republican served as Wisconsin governor from 1987 until 2001, when he left to become U.S. Health and Human Services secretary under then-President George W. Bush.

He served four years and then returned to Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Challenges

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Time to Get Social

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Motor City Kitties

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21 - What happened in Jacksonville

Locker Room: Keys to the Game - Week Two vs Lions