Tommy Thompson visits UW-Green Bay to make the case for more UW System funding

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Wednesday morning, UW System President and former governor Tommy Thompson explained his thoughts on the university system’s role in the state: “To me it’s very clear,” he said. “Where there’s a problem, I want the University of Wisconsin System to be the problem solver.”

To fill that role, Thompson said the school system is in need of more state funding.

“We’re a force for economic development, and I wanted to leave that with the committee,” he said following his address to the State Budget Committee.

The university system is requesting $90 million in the 2021-2023 budget.

“The tuition was frozen eight years ago and it has not been increased,” Thompson said, “and the amount of support that we get from the state has gone down.”

Thompson expects the tuition freeze to continue at least another year.

“We didn’t put in an increase in our budget, the governor didn’t, I don’t think the legislature is going to put an increase in,” he said.

Committee Chair Roger Roth said Wednesday that ending the tuition freeze is on the table.

“Making our University System competitive requires that we allow the University System in some capacity to be able to set those rates and that would help with the state support of our education,” he said.

Senator Roth added that the Budget Committee has a lot of considerations to make when it comes to setting the budget for the UW System, including federal funding providing to the system for coronavirus relief.

The system has largely operated in-person over the past year.

“I want our campuses to be safe,” Thompson said, “and if you look at what we’ve been able to do, our positivity rate for Covid-19 is less than one-half of one percent.”

According to the System President, the University System plans to be at 75-percent in-person learning in the fall, which he says is comparable to where they were at pre-pandemic.

“The safest place to be in Wisconsin is on a University of Wisconsin campus,” Thompson said.

The system has also contributed to the state’s fight against the virus by providing sites for Covid testing and vaccinations.

“They are doing Covid testing here today,” Roth said. “They are doing vaccinations here today, and he [Thompson] wants them to be on the frontline of the issues facing Wisconsin.”

“I want the University of Wisconsin, as I said, to be the problem solver of the state,” Thompson said, “and I think we are.”