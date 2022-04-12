MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A Republican district attorney and candidate for attorney general has filed a complaint with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers seeking the removal of five members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

But a nonpartisan attorney for the Legislature says Evers can only remove two of them. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney submitted a complaint Tuesday with Evers asking him to remove two Republicans and three Democrats from the board because they did not allow special voting deputies into nursing homes in 2020 to assist residents with voting.

The decision was made early in the pandemic before vaccines were available and when access to nursing homes was limited. Three other district attorneys declined to charge the commissioners.