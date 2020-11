STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- The coronavirus pandemic has lead to cancellations all year, now including Veterans Day events in Northeast Wisconsin.

"Normally, the schools in Door County take turns hosting the veterans for a Veterans Day program," Bill Graf, Quartermaster at VFW Door County Post 3088 told Local 5 Wednesday, "and then they provide a lunch for the veterans and the spouses that are there."