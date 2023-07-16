GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Limestone led the way for cargo imports coming in through the Port of Green Bay in June, and in total, over 234,000 tons of cargo moved through the port last month.

A release from the Port & Resource Recovery Department of Brown County shows that 2023 tonnage numbers for the Port of Green Bay continue to climb past last year’s year-to-date numbers.

Officials say that the year-to-date total sits at 664,196 tons, which equates to a 10% increase over the same period in 2022.

The 234,204 tons that came through the Port in June was led by limestone with 108,114 tons. Subsequent leaders in tons include; cement, salt, coal, petroleum products, and wood pulp.

“We’re continuing to see steady totals so far this season,” said Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay Director. “Because the Port is an economic indicator for [northeast] Wisconsin, it’s good to see steady shipping numbers over the first few months. While we can’t predict what the rest of the season will bring, so far, we’re very pleased.”

During June, 21 ships entered the Port, two of which were cruise ships. June 2022 saw 24 ships enter the Port.

“We know just how important reliable and cost-effective transportation options are for so many industries in [northeast] Wisconsin,” Haen added. “We’re proud to partner with the businesses who use the Port and we’re truly optimistic about future Great Lakes shipping and the Port of Green Bay.”

More information about the Port of Green Bay and its recent and historical tonnage information can be found here.