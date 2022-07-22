Customers across the country can grab a complimentary cup at major coffee chains on Sept. 29. (Getty Images)

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine.

As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.

Kavarna Coffeehouse – Green Bay

Indulge and try a double shot of the house espresso over a glass of gelato. Maybe get floral and try its White Chocolate Lavender Mocha, too. The coffeehouse even has some food specials, like a perfectly browned grilled cheese with some tomato basil soup.

Firefly Coffeehouse – Oregon

Employees at the coffeehouse said the motto is “Have Fun. Do Good. Drink Coffee. Eat Cheese.” Perfect for Wisconsin. Not just offering coffee, food lovers can pick from a variety of snacks including Firefly Brioche Cinnamon Rolls, Lingonberry Lemon with Norwegian Cultured Butter Scones, and Pumpkin White Chocolate Avery’s Gluten-Free & Vegan Muffins.

The Coffee House at Chestnut and Pine – Burlington

If you get too hyped on caffeine, there is usually an Open Mic Night on Thursdays and live music on weekends. Along with coffee from Milwaukee’s Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company, customers can enjoy a glass of wine or beer at this coffeehouse.

Michelangelo’s Coffee House – Madison

First opened in 1997, employees said this spot is one of the oldest independent coffee houses in Madison. You can try various treats like a panini sandwich, freshly-baked muffin, and pastries, or a piece of its “decadent, over-the-top” chocolate cake.

Zest Bakery and Coffeehouse – Stevens Point

Crave a change? This coffeehouse selects special coffee drinks that follow themes. As of July 13, Sailor Moon is the theme with a Super Sailor Moon drink consisting of vanilla cream, fruity pebble milk, espresso, whip, and cereal.

Mugs Coffeehouse – Ripon

Sip some soup of the day at this coffee hotspot – Wisconsin Beer Cheese was highlighted on July 15. You can even pick up Element Coffee-Snapchill Coffee in a can.

Blue Goose Coffee House – Fond du Lac

Have you ever bought coffee from a bank? This creative coffeehouse is straight out of Horicon Bank. Pick up house blend grounds, hot chocolate mix, or bags of blended coffee. It can even be delivered to any Horican Bank.

Red Mug Coffeehouse – Superior

Five words: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Brownies. This shop has a variety of sweets and baked goods for people to try alongside a selection of coffee confections.

The Open Door Coffeehouse – Mayville

Here is a non-profit coffeehouse that prides itself on providing to the community. Employees said profits help to pay for its mentoring programs. It even brews fair-trade and organic coffee from Luna Roastery in De Pere.

Door County Coffee & Tea Co. – Sturgeon Bay

Follow the smell of freshly brewed coffee to this hotspot in Door County. On weekdays you can even check out how it roasts coffee as you enjoy a cup. There’s even a breakfast and lunch menu you can order online.

