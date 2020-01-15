Top 10 vehicles in Green Bay and Appleton

The Chevrolet Impala is viewed during the first day of press previews at the New York International Automobile Show April 4, 2012 in New York. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The automotive research firm, iseecars.com, has released its top 10 list of vehicles kept for over 15 years in the Green Bay and Appleton area.

According to the automotive research firm, the number one car is the Chevrolet Impala with the Chevrolet Suburban close behind with a .7% difference. The Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, and the Chevrolet Corvette also make the ranks.

Top ten vehicle list:

Rank Model % 15+ Year Old Cars Kept by Original Owners 1 Chevrolet Impala 7.8% 2 Chevrolet Suburban 7.1% 3 Honda Accord 6.8% 4 Toyota Camry 6.5% 5 Chevrolet Corvette 6.2%

For the full study and more information about the average length of ownership among most popular cars, new passenger cars owners keep the longest, new pickup trucks owners keep the longest, and new SUVs owners keep the longest, please click here.