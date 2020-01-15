Live Now
House vote to send impeachment to Senate for trial

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Top 10 vehicles in Green Bay and Appleton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Chevrolet Impala is viewed during the first day of press previews at the New York International Automobile Show April 4, 2012 in New York. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The automotive research firm, iseecars.com, has released its top 10 list of vehicles kept for over 15 years in the Green Bay and Appleton area.

According to the automotive research firm, the number one car is the Chevrolet Impala with the Chevrolet Suburban close behind with a .7% difference. The Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, and the Chevrolet Corvette also make the ranks.

Top ten vehicle list:

RankModel% 15+ Year Old Cars Kept by Original Owners 
1Chevrolet Impala7.8%
2Chevrolet Suburban7.1%
3Honda Accord6.8%
4Toyota Camry6.5%
5Chevrolet Corvette6.2%

For the full study and more information about the average length of ownership among most popular cars, new passenger cars owners keep the longest, new pickup trucks owners keep the longest, and new SUVs owners keep the longest, please click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories