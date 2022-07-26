WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Instead of spending an insane amount of money for a vacation out of state, or staying at home for a stay-cation, you can find a place for a getaway at an Airbnb in Wisconsin.

The state has a variety of attractions across vast farmland and cityscapes. You can visit several outdoor hiking/biking trails, the Packers’ home base at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, a smattering of historical sites, and maybe a cheese tour.

For a starting point, TerritorySupply has given what it thinks are the best 16 Airbnbs in the state. Prices and details are subject to change at any time.

Bark Point Home – Herbster

The house allows for eight guests and starts at $270 a night with a two-night minimum. Most dogs are welcome at this property, although owners will have to pay a $25 fee.

Situated right on Lake Superior’s South Shore, the Airbnb host said the location is an open/loft-concept artisan-crafted lake home.

“300+ feet of private shoreline or short walk to public beach,” the site stated.

Wood River Retreat – Grantsburg

The cost for this Airbnb starts at $173 a night with a two-night minimum and has room to accommodate four guests. The host estimates it takes around an hour to drive to the Twin Cities and 1.5 miles from the St Croix River.

If you still need to get some work done, the cabin comes with reliable high-speed fiber-optic wireless so you can sit and work inside or outside.

“This spring we will building a wood-fired sauna building at Wood River! It will be ready by summer for fall use,” explained the host.

Riverside A-Frame – Prairie Farm

This secluded cabin can house four guests and is available for $163 a night for one guest with a three-night minimum, according to the Airbnb website. The area includes 13 acres of private land, heated stone floors, and a bath with a Jacuzzi for one.

Situated near the water, the host said there are two kayaks that will help any guest explore nature around them.

“Or bring your laptop to the hammock next to the house and drift off to sleep after a productive and inspired few hours,” stated the site.

Maiden Rock Barn – Stockholm

Big enough for six guests, Airbnb shows this 1500-square foot walk-out apartment has a patio and gas fireplace. There is even a fire pit and charcoal grill outside.

Something to note about the listing, the owner does live upstairs. This should not change the private stay since there are no shared living spaces, reports the site.

“There are two private bedrooms with comfortable queen beds and another queen bed under the back stairwell,” explained the host.

Rustica Retreat – Platteville

Looking for a smaller place to stay? This location is just 256 square feet. The tiny home starts at $98 for one guest with a two-night minimum and can hold three in total. It also has free, off-street parking.

The home is located on a hobby farm, next to a dairy farm. The host explained you can hear many animals, like their donkey or ducks. There is also a free-roaming cat.

“Rustica Retreat is located on the same property that we live on, but a completely separate dwelling,” they said.

Lakefront Apartment – Madison

You could vacation in the three bedroom, two bathroom section of this lakefront downtown home. Right now it is $474 a night for one guest with a two-night minimum, according to the Airbnb site.

The owners do live in the walkout basement portion of the home but explained it should not impact guests’ privacy during their trip.

“You’ll also get to enjoy an outdoor electric barrel sauna, the lovely lake access lawn and views, campfire space with wood provided, private grill, kayaks, paddle board, and canoe,” said the host.

ESCAPE Tiny House – Chetek

Categorized as an adult-only property, the Airbnb site showed it had a wet bar with a mini fridge. The house can hold two guests and starts at $132 for one guest.

If you were looking for a place near the water, the views overlook Mallard Lake at this place.

“Located in Canoe Bay ESCAPE Village, guests have access to hiking trails, two private lakes and lots of wildlife,” stated the site.

The Blue Cabin – Birchwood

True to its name, this unique property is blue on the outside and guests can enjoy a lofted ceiling and spiral staircase. The colorful interior is able to hold four guests and the location is $149 for one guest during a one-night stay (it also has a two-night minimum).

Well-behaved dogs are welcomed but the owners will have to pay a $25 per dog fee.

“Experience the forest of NW Wisconsin at our cozy cabin situated on 40 acres of forest with 2 meadows & a small stream,” said the host.

Lake Michigan Beach Home – Oostburg

At $225 a night for one guest and a minimum of a seven-night stay, this Airbnb has a screened-in porch and large outdoor deck steps that lead away from a beach. You can also expect a see through log-fired fireplace, a grill and fire pit, and a canoe and row boat.

The host even mentions an esteemed name in architectural design – Frank Lloyd Wright.

“Beautiful view and sand beach on Lake Michigan completely private surrounded by mature white pine trees and cedar trees,” described the site.

Fat Porcupine Cabin – Black River Falls

This location features a unique Malm fireplace, big picture windows, and a small deck and patio by a garden. It can hold 10 guests and the rate starts at $192 one night for a guest with a two-night minimum.

The cabin stands on a 2.5-acre wooded lot with Robinson Creek running along it. The host said it is even pet-friendly.

“During the spring and summer months, you can see and hear plenty of hummingbirds, butterflies, and other wildlife,” the host explained on the site.

East Side Oasis – Milwaukee

In Airbnb Plus, seven guests can stay at this colorful property. The rate starts at $228 a night for one guest and a three-night minimum.

The ‘Tudor-style’ house has a music room and includes a library with a variety of books to peruse.

“The artwork, textiles, and sumptuous furnishings all feature lively botanical patterns, while the chef’s kitchen includes an AGA,” stated the host.

Evergreen Yurt – Bayfield

Into the minimalist style? This insulated yurt is 20 feet in diameter and has a bed, table, and chairs. Moving outside, there is a fire pit with a grill grate and a bear-proof box to store all food. The rate begins at $90 for one guest and one night. It can hold up to six guests in total.

If you’re wondering about the bathroom situation, the host said there is a pit toilet/outhouse. There is also no access to power or water so make sure to stock up.

“Explore thousands of acres of the Bayfield County Forest and enjoy endless miles of exceptionally maintained non-motorized recreational trails,” stated the site. “Access to all of these trails is included as part of your stay.”

The Pine Cone – Richland Center

One of the cheaper rentals, this Airbnb starts at $76 for one guest and one night with a two-night minimum. It can hold up to two guests and the website showed it’s on an 8-acre property.

You can expect a queen-size futon couch/bed, mini kitchen, wood deck, patio with a built-in fire ring, and a charcoal grill.

“Your stay helps support our nonprofit, Renewed Hope,” explained the host.

Deer Haven – Lake Nebagamon

Located in the host’s backyard, the 192 sq. feet tiny house was built using reclaimed materials. The site reported a port hole and ladder were reclaimed from a historic twin ports tug boat, and some of the rails were made from poles from a Lake Superior ore dock.

For a one guest/night stay, the tiny home starts at $119 with a two-night minimum. Overall, it holds two guests.

“Best spot in the house is on the couch, where you can see the fireplace and the gorgeous woods out the patio door,” explained the host.

Door County Lakehouse – Egg Harbor

If you can stay a three-night minimum in this house, it provides a private beach and boathouse. The starting price is $385 for one guest per night, as seen on the website.

This property can hold up to eight guests and has a sleeper sofa in the loft.

“Please be cognizant of that if you are out having a bonfire, etc… if there are no waves sound can really travel!”

Eagles Nest – Maiden Rock

Spend a night on the bluffs of Maiden Rock for $372 for one guest, seven total allowed. The host said it’s easy for natural light to fill the home because of the large windows and glass fixtures.

Guests can reportedly enjoy a large center island, oversized patio doors, and unique architectural design.

“The airy and stylish living room is highlighted by cathedral ceilings, open loft, and floor-to-ceiling windows that reveal stunning views of the countryside and Lake Pepin!”

