Top 16 products of 2019 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest announced

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Let the Manufacturing Madness begin!

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have announced the top 16 products that are featured in the 2019 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin bracket. The products were selected from the first round, which received a record-breaking 43,498 votes.

The top 16 will now go head-to-head in a March Madness-style bracket. Those products are:

Henry Repeating Arms’ Big Boy All-Weather Rifle (Rice Lake) Mercury Racing’s 450R Outboard Motor (Fond du Lac) Generac’s DR Power 30″ Wide Area Mower (Jefferson) John Deere Horicon Works’ X739 Signature Series Lawn Tractor (Horicon) Mayville Engineering Company’s 400 Defender Clay Target Machine (Mayville) Palermo Villa, Inc.’s Screamin’ SicilianTM (Milwaukee) Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding’s 124’ Ice-Breaking Passenger/Vehicle Ferry (Sturgeon Bay) Klarbunn’s Bucky’s Cherry Berry Sparkling Water (Watertown) Tapped Maple Syrup, LLC’s Infused Maple Syrup (Stevens Point) GLK Foods, LLC’s OH SNAP! Dilly Bites (Bear Creek) LDV, Inc.’s Custom Specialty Vehicles (Burlington) Scag Power Equipment’s Windstorm Stand-On Blowing Machine (Mayville) Basler Turbo Conversion’s BT-67 Aircraft (Oshkosh) The Swiss Colony’s Petits Fours (Monroe) Spike Brewing Equipment’s Nano Brewing System (Milwaukee) Warzalla’s Children’s Book Series “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” (Stevens Point)

This year, four of the 16 finalists are made in Northeast Wisconsin: Mercury Racing’s 450R Outboard Motor in Fond du Lac, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding’s 124′ Ice-Breaking Passenger/Vehicle Ferry in Sturgeon Bay, GLK Foods’ OH SNAP! Dilly Bites in Bear Creek, and Basler Turbo Conversions’ BT-67 Aircraft in Oshkosh.

The first round of Manufacturing Madness is now open! You can vote on all eight head-to-head matchups until 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22. The top eight products will be announced on Monday, September 23.

More information can be found on the contest by clicking this link.