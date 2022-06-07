WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that Wisconsin ranked first in the United States for the most prescription medications collected during the spring 2022 Drug Take Back.

According to a release, the Badger state collected 59,840 pounds of unwanted medications. Since the program began in 2010, Wisconsin’s total is now up to 1,039,405 pounds of unwanted medications.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped make Wisconsin a national leader in Drug Take Back,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Together, we are helping to prevent prescription drugs from being diverted and causing substance-use disorder.”

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) leads two Drug Take Back days per year with one in the spring and one in the fall. The program is to provide a safe, convenient way to dispose of unwanted medications.

Wisconsin has more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes, which can be accessed year-round at various law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies, and health clinics.

For more information about the permanent drug disposal boxes, click here.