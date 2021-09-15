Top Dog is searching for the coolest dog in Northeast Wisconsin

Oshkosh, Wis. (WFRV) – Top Dog has announced its second annual charity dog contest to raise money for kids and pets across Northeast Wisconsin.

The group ran a dog charity last year to raise money for kids and pets across the area. The competition will consist of two rounds: a local round and a championship round. The local round will include dogs represented from six shelters in the Northeast Wisconsin area.

To celebrate and start the contest, six local breweries from around Northeast Wisconsin have collaborated to brew a special NEW Top Dog beer called Fetching Fall, an apple, cranberry ale and will release the beer at their breweries during contest kick-off events.

Registration begins on Friday, September 17th with the contest running from September 18 through October 16. For more information, you can visit their website newtopdog.com