Top Wisconsin artists’ work showcased in new exhibit on display at Trout Museum of Art

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you haven’t done so already, you’ll want to make it a point to make it out to the Trout as a new exhibit is on display.

A total of 90 works from Wisconsin’s top visual artists are on display as part of its 40th Annual Secura Fine Arts Exhibition. New this year- visitors will be able to hear from the artists through recordings as they discuss their work, technique, and inspirations. Recordings will be available to anyone with an internet-enabled device (smartphone, tablet, etc) while at the museum.

“It’s really something special- artists love the ability to talk about their work and people love to hear from the artists about the work,” said Dan Beckwith, Marketing Manager at the Trout Museum of Art. “It just puts more context and more understanding into what people are seeing.”

We’re out at the @TroutMuseum this morning where a new exhibit has taken over! About 90 pieces of art are on display, created by artists from across the state.



Jurors accepted 90 works out of a total of 293 submissions from across Wisconsin. Awards for Best-in-show, 1st Place, 2nd Place, and 3rd place will be presented at the show’s opening reception on February 15th, 5-8pm at the Trout Museum of Art. Included in the show’s 40th year are works by 11 artists from Appleton, 18 from Milwaukee, 6 from Green Bay, 4 from Oshkosh, and 5 from Madison, with the remainder coming from another 32 towns and cities across Wisconsin. 14 mediums will be represented including painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, and printmaking.

To discuss this year’s winning works and to answer questions related to the show, the Trout Museum of Art will host a juror’s panel on Saturday, Feb 22 at 1:00PM. This year’s jurors are Gail Panske, Professor at UW-Oshkosh; Meghan Sullivan, Professor at Lawrence University; Christina Turner, President of the Trout Museum of Art; Leslie Walfish, Professor at UWOshkosh. They will provide insights to and discuss this year’s selection process. Admission is free but a TMA membership is required to attend.

If you’re interested in purchasing a piece from the SECURA Fine Arts Exhibition, most works are available for purchase. The exhibit will be on display at the Trout now through April 5.