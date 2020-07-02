Topping off ceremony for lighthouse expansion held at Door County Maritime Museum

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Maritime Museum held a topping off ceremony celebrating a significant milestone in an expansion project.

It’s all part of the Maritime Lighthouse Tower Museum that is currently under construction. The lighthouse is ten stories and will act as a museum as you walk up to the top.

Those with the museum signed the beam before it was put in place.

“There’s something really unique here, now and forever, on the waterfront in downtown Sturgeon Bay that people are going to hear about, people are going to want to come see,” Kevin Osgood, Executive Director of the museum told WFRV Local 5.

The expansion project is set to be complete in December and is expected to open to the public in May 2021.

