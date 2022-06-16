SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – During the storm that swept through northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, an EF1 tornado reportedly touched down in Seymour.

According to the National Weather Service of Green Bay, the tornado was reported around 6:17 p.m. on June 15.

Image Credit: Colton Westby

Image Credit: Colton Westby

Image Credit: Colton Westby

An EF1 tornado typically has winds between 86 and 110 miles per hour and can cause moderate damage.

The storm caused numerous amounts of damage throughout Outagamie County, leading to an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) being activated for June 16.

No injuries or fatalities were recorded during this instance, however.

Local 5 will continue to provide updates on this story.