Tornado touches down in Outagamie County

MAINE, Wis. (WFRV)-A funnel cloud ripped through rural Outagamie County on Tuesday just after 6 p.m.

“It was spinning and throwing stuff around, it was right here, it went right over us,” says David Peters who says he saw the tornado.

The tornado tore through the roof of a home near the intersection of Navarino Road and Deerview Road in the town of Maine

“My wife and kids were freaking out, they have never seen a tornado before,” says Peters.

Firefighters tell us nobody was hurt and the family that lives at the house that got damaged is staying with friends for the night. The house had damage to the roof, some broken windows, and a car got flipped outside.

After the storm passed, many neighbors came over to clean up picking up pieces of debris from the house in the surrounding fields.

“It’s awesome to see the neighbors all chip in and come into the rescue for someone in need,” says Nichols Fire Department Assistant Chief Dennis Burmeister.

Firefighters say this was the only home the storm damaged. Elsewhere in Outagamie County, there was tree damage and powerlines down.

The Nichols Fire Department was the first one to respond to the scene.