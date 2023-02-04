GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park has announced the return of one of its most popular experiences at the zoo.

Guests of all ages can once again get up close and personal with everyone’s favorite tuxedo-wearing feathered friend, with the return of the Penguin Feeding Experiences.

Here’s your chance to go behind the scenes and step into the Penguin Habitat. The experience allows guests to talk with an expert penguin zookeeper, meet the African penguins, and even get to toss them several fish.

Officials say the Penguin Feeding Experiences are designed for small groups of up to six people, and that children under age two are allowed into the feeding area as long as they are held by an adult.

One feeding session will be held every Saturday and Sunday at 12:00 p.m. starting February 4th. The cost is $50 per session, in addition to regular zoo admission.

To learn more about the Penguin Feeding Experience, click here.