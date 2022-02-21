GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Special Olympics Wisconsin supporters from across northeast Wisconsin will be “Freezin’ for a Reason” in Green Bay for the 2022 Polar Plunge.

According to a release, teams can return to plunge in-person on Saturday, Feb. 26, and those opting out can make their own adventure by “Chillin’ at Home.”

Students are also urged to form teams via the “Cool Schools” option, taking the plunge in-person or hanging out virtually. Organizers say less daring individuals can still fundraise by registering as “Too Chicken to Plunge.”

Alongside traditional individual and team plungers, the local event even features a “Super Plunge” and a plunge for “Toss Your Boss.”

Check-in and registration

Organizers say pre-registration is highly encouraged. Check-in and registration for the Polar Plunge will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village at Lambeau Field (1265 Lombardi Ave.) on Feb. 26.

Participants will take plunges from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle drawing slated at 2:00 p.m., live music, food, and beverages inside the Johnsonville Tailgate, and concessions and souvenirs available all day.

“Since 2003, our members and employees have embraced Community First’s support of Special Olympics and the Polar Plunge, donating in our branches, supporting our plunging teams, and volunteering at registration,” said Cathy Mutschler, Community First Credit Union’s VP of Community Relations. “It’s fun and rewarding, but most of all it helps Special Olympics’ athletes have the benefit of programs throughout the year at no cost.”

Organizers say plungers who raise the minimum $75 will receive the official Polar Plunge long-sleeve shirt and those raising more can earn additional prizes including a towel, sweatshirt, hat, and VISA Gift Card.

All of the funds raised for this winter tradition are said to go directly to Special Olympics Wisconsin, helping nearly 9,000 statewide SOWI athletes train and compete at the state, national, and international levels.

Green Bay is one of eight Polar Plunge locations spanning five Saturdays across the state. Other events this winter include Wisconsin Rapids, Oshkosh, Madison, Oconomowoc, Milwaukee, Eau Claire, and La Crosse.

More information, including registration and an updated schedule of events, can be found here.